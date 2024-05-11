Video: Real Madrid president hugs, congratulate players after win over Bayern Munich

Following Real Madrid’s thrilling Champions League semi-final win against Bayern Munich, club president Florentino Perez personally congratulated the team.

After staging a dramatic comeback victory on May 8, 2024, the players embarked on a celebratory lap around the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium before heading to the changing room.

Real Madrid’s social media platforms shared footage of Perez’s arrival in the changing room, where he greeted staff, including manager Carlo Ancelotti, and embraced many of the players present.

About the game:

Two late goals from substitute Joselu propelled Los Blancos to a 2-1 victory, securing them a spot in the final at Wembley Stadium.

In a challenging and goalless first half, Bayern Munich broke the deadlock in the second half with a remarkable strike from Alphonso Davies.

With Bayern leading 3-2 on aggregate after a goal in the 70th minute, they seemed destined for the final. However, Real Madrid staged a remarkable comeback, scoring two goals in three minutes.

Joselu equalised in the 88th minute, capitalising on a rebound from Vinicius Jr.’s shot. Then, in the 91st minute, Joselu netted a memorable brace, connecting with Antonio Rudiger’s cross from close range.

Despite initial doubts of offside, the goal stood after a VAR review, sealing Real Madrid’s dramatic victory.