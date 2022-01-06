Home politics UPND VIDEO: Retirees Protest At Cabinet Office , Demand To Be Addressed politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Retirees Protest At Cabinet Office , Demand To Be Addressed January 6, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Are they retirees or some other people, if they are retirees, why protesting now when the government has already released their money. Are they doubting the Government’s assurances? It doesn’t make sense for a woman to protest for a child when she is already pregnant because she has the child already. All what she needs is a bit of patience, then the child will be born and she will be happy. Most farmers in the country are now smiling and very soon, retirees will also be smiling, this time protests are not necessary, the new dawn government is working. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Are they retirees or some other people, if they are retirees, why protesting now when the government has already released their money. Are they doubting the Government’s assurances? It doesn’t make sense for a woman to protest for a child when she is already pregnant because she has the child already. All what she needs is a bit of patience, then the child will be born and she will be happy. Most farmers in the country are now smiling and very soon, retirees will also be smiling, this time protests are not necessary, the new dawn government is working.