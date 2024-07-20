VIDEO: SABOI AND HER NDC SAYS THEY WILL NOT ALLOW PF TO IMPOSE LUNGU AS UKA CANDIDATE

SABOI AND HER NDC SAYS THEY WILL NOT ALLOW PF TO IMPOSE LUNGU AS UKA CANDIDATE

This follows the PF calls that United Kwacha Alliance – UKA must announce former president Edgar Lungu as the alliance candidate.

In this voice note Saboi’s deputy says they would not allow Lungu to automatically assume the candidature of the alliance.

The PF Cadre called Chanodi Ngwira told Saboi that UKA is nothing without Lungu and that the so called members in the alliance commanded little support.

But Saboi Imboela who heads the little known political party called NDC says UKA was her initiative and will not allow PF to hjack it.

She fears the thugry exhibited by PF members like Ngwira would make it difficult even for partner members to access Lungu if they won elections.

Saboi also says the Zambian people were still alive to the confusion and thugry behavior of the PF which must not be tolerated in UKA.

UKA currently is the main challenge to Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND ahead of 2026 with Lungu saying he would run.

Zambian Eye, 19th July 2026.