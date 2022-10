Sampa the Great’s song features on Black Panther 2



In a real definition of Zambia Kuchalo Sampa the Great’s ‘Never Forget’ song is one of the official Black Panther 2 sound track.



The song features the 2022 Kwacha Music Awards male artist of the year Chef 187, Tio Nason and Mwanje.



This past weekend Sampa the Great also scooped the International achievement award at the 2022 Kwacha Music Awards.