Video: Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon coach in a heated altercation after meeting for the first time

President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, was involved in a heated confrontation with Marc Brys, the new head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Videos circulating on social media show the clash between Eto’o and the Belgian coach during a meeting at the federation’s headquarters.

This altercation occurred just before Cameroon’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

As reported by France 24, the incident happened after Eto’o and the federation invited Marc Brys to a ‘working session’ to prepare for Cameroon’s matches against Cape Verde and Angola.

An angry Samuel Eto’o could be heard in the video telling Coach Brys, “I’m the president; you don’t talk to me like that. Do you think I can do this in Belgium? So how do you think you can do this in Cameroon?”

The report further indicates that prior to the confrontation, Eto’o ensured that a government official was removed from the building where the meeting took place.

The tension between Eto’o and Coach Brys stems from Brys’s appointment by the government, which Eto’o and his administration strongly opposed.

The Indomitable Lions will face Cape Verde at home on June 8 and then travel to Angola on June 11.

Currently, the team leads Group D on goal difference, ahead of Cape Verde and Libya, with four points from two matches.