VIDEO: Sean Tembo attacked in Kawambwa

  1. So muzamvela ati ni HH.

    People beat if you are schyopet. They can see for themselves, they don’t have to be sent by anyone, not even HH.

  2. They are just people in Kawambwa who are not happy with Sean Tembo. He has appeared so much disparaging UPND.

    The problem is they think UPND is disliked by people in Kawambwa like the way them (Alliance) put it.

    Very difficult for them to believe UPND has touched many lives especially during the drought period. UPND came in as life saver.

    Believe it or Not. Kawambwa is in tune with UPND and HH.

    HH7 mpaka 20 sate 1+ third term.

