PoliticsPePPFSOCIALIST PARTYTONSE ALLIANCEUPND VIDEO: Sean Tembo attacked in Kawambwa December 20, 2024 5 68 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
So muzamvela ati ni HH.
People beat if you are schyopet. They can see for themselves, they don’t have to be sent by anyone, not even HH.
They are just people in Kawambwa who are not happy with Sean Tembo. He has appeared so much disparaging UPND.
The problem is they think UPND is disliked by people in Kawambwa like the way them (Alliance) put it.
Very difficult for them to believe UPND has touched many lives especially during the drought period. UPND came in as life saver.
Believe it or Not. Kawambwa is in tune with UPND and HH.
HH7 mpaka 20 sate 1+ third term.
Let them enjoy their one term in office.
This is attempted murder, and it will get revisited after 2026.
Vote wisely in 2026.
JJ Banda trying to bewitch HH7 is a laughing matter to you idiots
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
2026 HH yes but third term muiwaleko. Third term is unconstitutional in Zambia and HH knows that, and he will respect that.