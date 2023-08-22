Sean Tembo drags AG to court for Hichilema’s “imprudent, irresponsible use of taxpayers money on foreign travels” … claiming the president is spending approximately K57 million per trip

  2. Another exercise in futility.

    Why?

    1.) The budget for foreign trips by the office of the President is wire fenced. He is not representing himself, but the nation. Because of this, previous officers abused the presidential foreign trips budget to carry huge entourages. And the legendary brief case full of US dollars in case of an emergency. This brief case was abused. The current leadership is characterised by strict financial discipline with very few people accompanying the head of state.

    2.) When there is an official invitation by the Head of State of a foreign country, the host country covers the expenses of that invitation.

    3.) The current situation should not be scrutinised in isolation, but in the light of the need to clean up the mess and unsorted challenges left by the previous regime.

    4.) The cost / benefit analysis of current Presidential trips is in the positive. A major positive is the new debt repayment plan (debt restructuring).

    People should appreciate the hard work, the consistency, the commitment of the current leadership.

    Unless you are Mr Shoni Zero Tembo.

  3. Oh Sean Tembo, so this is what was keeping him busy when he was not appearing in the news! I was almost asking what he was up to after a fairly long period of silence. So it’s more nuisance from him. Grow up, Sean.

