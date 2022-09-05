Home politics PeP VIDEO: Sean Tembo is aided back to Woodlands Police holding cell after... politicsPePPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: Sean Tembo is aided back to Woodlands Police holding cell after being treated at Chilenje Level one Hospital for stomach pains September 5, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Doctors say the only medicine he has to take is FOOD…Him says he is on a hunger strike. 2 COMMENTS Sister I beg you please advise your brother to have a respect whenever he is giving any advice or check and balance to the government.Out of 68 oppositions partys only Sean tembo talks bad things or insulting the president.creating unknown grudge to your friend it is not good, honestly speaking you started for a long time to demeaning your friend and him he doesn’t talk bad things about you. Reply Idiot who is that crying voice in the video? Stupid idiot why didn’t you cry same when HH was incarcerated 127days at Mukobeko. Taste your own medicine don’t complain Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
