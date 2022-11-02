VIDEO: Sean Tembo scores another zero after State House officers declined to recieve his calculator present to President Hichilema

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo this morning was stopped by State House security to deliver a calculator he bought from Book World to deliver to President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Tembo said he intended to present the calculator to the President following what he termed as the increasing fuel prices contrary to what the Head of State promised Zambians prior to his election last year.

However, his motive was curtailed before he delivered the calculator after State officers declined it.

And speaking of some journalists, Mr Tembo said his present was turned down.

“The President promised Zambians that he had a formula to bring the prices of fuel down but what we are seeing is the increase, we cannot develop this country with dishonest, ” he said.

The Pep leader challenged the President to tell the nation why he has failed to reduce the fuel prices.

On Monday, the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) anounced the new fuel pump prices with petrol going up from K21.54 per litre to K22.74 while Low Sulphur Diesel from K23.12 to K26.16 per litre.

(Mwebantu)