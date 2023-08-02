VIDEO: Seer 1 Calls For President HH To Stepdown, Says He Won’t Win 2026 Elections Coz He Hates The Poor

“Hichilema must go,he hates the poor, he hates Africans. He must go now. He is only a friend of the rich, he is a friend of whites,he is a friend of those that did not vote for him. HH must go for peace to reign” Seer 1
Please keep out of Zambia s affairs.clear the mess in your own country. Someone has paid this guy lots of money.
In Zambia we have elections that decide these things. We just do not hound a sitting president out of office. The people decide.
I do not think HH hates the poor, he just does not care. He cares more about how much money he and his masters make. He just wants to be very rich by whatever method.
But if the cost of living does not improve by 2026, Hakainde is toast. Gone.
Voters are not stupid. They will not eat grass. They are not cows.
Kikikikiki. Bally has fixed it.