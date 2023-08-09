We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
He who doesn’t work does not deserve to eat also. Time for lining up for free money and handouts is over. Go out and work for your money. Bally is teaching a good lesson, the lazy and idle zambians who were used to short cuts in getting money. Cadres were all over markets, bus stations and bus stops picking up easy money. Drivers had a hard time because they would pay starting from bus stations, bus stops and pick up points, especially cadres from bus stops were so brutal in the extend of beating up the conductors or forcefully get their share if conductors don’t oblidge to their demand.
Same story to markets and stalls.
Honestly, zambians are breathing fresh Air whether you agree with me or not.
I really appreciated Seer 1 efforts when he came in a full force to compaign for upnd. But should also know that its same behavior of “cadres eating” and “harvesting” in PF that brought this country to its knees. The reason PF was ejected.
For him now turning around and advocating the same is really under scoring the policies of upnd.
HH has layed revel ground for all zambians to do business or engage in any meaningful activities to earn a living. Days of tandameni is gone and will never come back.
Am in full support of the above younger man about Seer 1