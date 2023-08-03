1 COMMENT

  1. Ba Musoma, who is seer1 to ask our President to resign? And you insult our intelligence by crediting this false prophet with having influenced our voting for HH? If seer1 is your prophet and you hold him in high esteem, that is your personal decision don’t extent that to the rest of us.

    The mess that your “good man” Mr. Lungu created is huge and it will take time and a lot of effort and patience to clean. Yes, the cost of living is very high but I have no illusions about any easy solutions and I know that things would be ten times worse if PF had retained power.

    It needs a level headed and foresighted leader to steer a nation through the kind of challenges we are facing and I am convinced that in HH we have such a leader.

    There will be many detractors, but he needs to remain focused. There is a Bemba saying: “Uwa kwenshya ubushiku, ba mutasha ilyo bwacha” (literally meaning you only thank the one who guides you through the night when day breaks).

