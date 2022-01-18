Home politics UPND VIDEO: Seer 1 Warns Of Consequences Against UPND Ministers politicsPFUPND VIDEO: Seer 1 Warns Of Consequences Against UPND Ministers January 18, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Naye uyu ayamba! He has a point but wrong on corruption. UPND Ministers are mostly not corrupt. BUT they are demonstrating a frightening level of incompetence and ineffectiveness. The government public relations is in disarray, the education minister is publicly failing to explain the UPND education initiatives, the health minister is dumb on initiatives to improve service delivery, the minister for small and medium enterprises is at sea and does not know what he is supposed to do. One can not believe that it took more than a month to put together such an unhelpful cabinet! HH please sack Ministers Kasanda, Mubanga and the guy in North Western Province. Reshuffle Masebo to a smaller social based ministry because the task at health is just too big for her. Your ministers will be HH’s downfall. They do not share his passion and most of them just do not know what to do. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
