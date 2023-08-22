VIDEO: SIAVONGA CATTLE RUSTLER ALMOST BURNT ALIVE BY MOB

SIAVONGA CATTLE RUSTLER ALMOST BURNT ALIVE BY MOB

A man of Chikankata District in Southern Province has escaped death after an irate community almost burnt him alive when he attempted to steal a cow in Matente village of Siavonga District.

