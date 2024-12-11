VIDEO: Sinkamba says President Lungu remains Tonse alliance presidential candidate regardless of the concourt ruling

Green party president and Tonse alliance member Peter Sinkamba disappointed with the constitutional court judgement ruling.
Mr Sinkamba has expressed his disappointment with the constitutional court judgement describing it as a breach of the constitution.
Mr Sinkamba says President Lungu remains Tonse alliance presidential candidate regardless of the concourt ruling which he says will be disregarded as illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.
He further says the alliance will ensure that Mr Lungu is their candidate
” Ichamba” is bad mr Sinkamba. I will request government to withdraw that license for growing Dagga
What you are saying Mr. Sinkamba amounts to arnachy. We donot want lawlessness in Zambia. Others before Mr. Lungu have been denied the same opportunity and the country just moved on.
Too bad for you if you are so desparately dependent on Mr. Lungu for your survival. You are free to put Mr. Lungu on YOUR ballot paper and vote for him. Count us out of your lawlessness.
You people, even after the Court ruling, you still want to continue misleading the man, what’s wrong with you? Your friends in UKA anticipated this and knew that it was coming, hence refused to have Lungu as UKA presidential candidate. How did you miss it imwe ba Tonse? You therefore need to rethink because it doesn’t pay to have a president who is ineligible, he won’t stand.
It’s okay let him be your President.
Brain mix I think.
Weedy sometimes can’t make you see reality as real.
What he must explain is how Tonse Alliance intends to ensure that ECZ includes a person who has been declared ineligible by the Constitutional Court on the ballot paper.
My advice is that Tonse Alliance should now pick someone else as its candidate for 2026.