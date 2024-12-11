VIDEO: Sinkamba says President Lungu remains Tonse alliance presidential candidate regardless of the concourt ruling

Green party president and Tonse alliance member Peter Sinkamba disappointed with the constitutional court judgement ruling.



Mr Sinkamba has expressed his disappointment with the constitutional court judgement describing it as a breach of the constitution.





Mr Sinkamba says President Lungu remains Tonse alliance presidential candidate regardless of the concourt ruling which he says will be disregarded as illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.



He further says the alliance will ensure that Mr Lungu is their candidate