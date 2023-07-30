VIDEO: Sixth Republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu passing through Luangwa on his way back to Lusaka from Petauke

Sixth Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, last evening made a stop at Luangwa to buy some Fish on his way to Lusaka from Petauke, where he was attending a 20th Episcopal Anniversary for RT. Rev George Zumaile Lungu

