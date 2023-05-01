Alleged Soldiers have attacked Opposition EEP Leader Chilufya Tayali’s residence, tied his Garden boy and threatened him, told the garden boy to tell his boss (Tayali) to stop talking about the Army.

  1. Cry baby which soldier can attack kambwanga who is always begging for money and support to help with your rentals . Show us the video footage of the soldiers who attacked u .

  2. U should have taken the Gardener to police for Finger prints on the Pinion they tied round his wrists to track the culprits.

  4. Another pfoolish alert. In one breath ati I went to open the gate for my worker, the soldiers were hiding in the garden and then in another ati I was in the house when they brought him looking for me. So they did not see him openning the gate???

  5. Let’s get the details..but forensic evidence may be lost now. Mr Tayali should have called the Police right away, or better used gloves to untie the rope. It’s a traumatic event seen by the way he is looking. The best now is for Mr Tayali to report to the police, and give the police that piece of evidence.

