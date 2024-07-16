VIDEO: SOME PEOPLE HAVE MADE US LOSE IN CHIRUNDU – UPND SG Batuke Imenda

SOME PEOPLE HAVE MADE US LOSE IN CHIRUNDU – UPND SG

The ruling party, UPND General Secretary says some people in Chirundu in Siavonga constituency, Southern province made the party lose the ward election.

The Chirundu ward where Douglas Siakalima Minister of Education is a member of Parliament is one ward election the UPND lost in the last just held nine ward elections.

Siakalima himself and Cornelius Mweetwa who is Minister of Information and Media were in the ward campaigning but the people rejected the UPND candidate.

Secretary General Imenda has admitted the party’s mistake saying some people imposed a candidate.

Siakalima has been a member of Parliament in Siavonga since 2001.

A number of members of Parliament despite being unpopular have been wining in Southern province because of the party, UPND.

A Political Analyst says the province in 2026 will produce a number of Independent Candidates as the people will vote for individuals who adds value to their life than just a political party.