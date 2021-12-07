Dr. Chishimba Kambwili Writes:

Good evening countrymen and women.



Allow me to register my disdain at the happenings at parliament this afternoon, where the Speaker Madam Nelly Mutati ruled that all members that are currently appealing their nullifications should stay away from parliamentary sittings and parliamentary business in general.



With reference to my case in the last parliamentary sitting where the then speaker Patrick Matibini declared my Roan constituency seat vacant without following the correct laws and procedures, the court ruled on appeal that the speaker acted ultra vires by adopting the role of interpretation the consitiution. Similarly Nelly Mutti has errored in the same vein.