Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya Jackson Ole Sapit has admitted that President Ruto’s promises during the campaign period were unrealistic as he has now requested him to open up to the public so that the voters can not unleash their anger on him in the coming days.

Sapit has now called President Ruto to prioritize on the promises instead of continuing to make more promises which he will not fullfil that will make Kenyans lose confidence in him. He has also asked him to come on board and make it to the public that the promises he had made were unrealistic.

“It is the moment to face the truth! Just come out and tell Kenyans that the promises we made were unrealistic, and now let’s go to prioritization,” Ole Sapit stated.

The Archbishop is a close ally of President Ruto who now believes that as a country we are headed in a wrong direction asking President Ruto to start making prioritization on the promises he had made before kenyans lose confidence in him. If the kenyans loses confidence and faith in President Ruto they may decide to punish him in 2027 by voting in a new leader.