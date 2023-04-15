To provide the best experiences,this website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used, but you can opt-out if you wish
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Fighting corruption starts with citizens. If Citizens are cheap, it’s very difficult for government alone to fight corruption.
When citizens are self-respected and Law-abiding, foreigners will think twice before they engage in corrupt acts. The opposite is also true. When foreigners find Lawless citizens, they will freely engage in grand corruption.
The biggest mistake the new Dawn has made was to remove the death penalty!
You cannot successfully fight corruption without the death penalty! Singapore and China are good examples of countries that have kept corruption in good check!
How many people are going to sue Simon for libel and defamation as a result of this video?
Simon you will spend a lot of time in court.
There are Cartels everywhere in the world. Even in cattle farming, there are Cartels.
I do not subscribe that the medicine supplied is on low efficacy. These same Cartels use the same hospitals we use, so they can not be that careless. Also remember that Honeybee got cleared in court.
Mwewa will soon lose his inheritance.
So what is there to stop zambians also getting into the pharmaceutical industry with fellow zambians. If you have failed to do anything then others will do it for you then the only thing you do is complain.