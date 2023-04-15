3 COMMENTS

  1. Fighting corruption starts with citizens. If Citizens are cheap, it’s very difficult for government alone to fight corruption.
    When citizens are self-respected and Law-abiding, foreigners will think twice before they engage in corrupt acts. The opposite is also true. When foreigners find Lawless citizens, they will freely engage in grand corruption.
    The biggest mistake the new Dawn has made was to remove the death penalty!
    You cannot successfully fight corruption without the death penalty! Singapore and China are good examples of countries that have kept corruption in good check!

  2. How many people are going to sue Simon for libel and defamation as a result of this video?

    Simon you will spend a lot of time in court.

    There are Cartels everywhere in the world. Even in cattle farming, there are Cartels.

    I do not subscribe that the medicine supplied is on low efficacy. These same Cartels use the same hospitals we use, so they can not be that careless. Also remember that Honeybee got cleared in court.

    Mwewa will soon lose his inheritance.

  3. So what is there to stop zambians also getting into the pharmaceutical industry with fellow zambians. If you have failed to do anything then others will do it for you then the only thing you do is complain.

