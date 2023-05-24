VIDEO: “The graphs and diagrams presented by the President were meant for members of the Press”- Hon. Reuben Mtolo

3
REUBEN MTOLO
REUBEN MTOLO

3 COMMENTS

  3. Ba Mtolo, there is no need to sound apologetic over the graph presentation. Those who donot understand the graphs will miss out and those who do will gain some deeper understanding of our situation.

    The press conference was for the whole nation it was not for members of the press.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here