Hahahaha!
This priest is telling the truth though.
I think somewhere along the way, Hakainde forgot why he got elected. He now thinks it was so that he could draw graphs and tell fibs about how bad things have been since 1964, and that he is the messiah.
Unfortunately for him, Zambians will not tolerate this nonsense. They are hungry, and want to see cost of living improved, not worse than it was during PF.
I just heard about he graphs from a neighbor, I was really shocked! Something has gotten seriously wrong in this leadership, I thought to myself! I really think something didn’t go right in those election results of 2021! If Hichilema really won those elections then Zambians voted for a wrong person!
Ba father, don’t comment on economics if you did theology and philosophy. GDP grows the economy. Economical cyclic in the economy: bust, recovery, boom & recession. PF left economy the bust – negative. To create jobs, you have to grow the economy & it’s not rocket science. If you father benefited from PF & then retirees were languishing, then you’re a wolf in a sheep skin.
Which Zambians are this illiterate that they do not understand what those graphs meant? If this priest did not understand them he should consult the learned in his congregation to help him understand so that he can help educate his illiterate chawama catholic congregants. Those of us that did not receive tantameni from PF and his group of thieves can see development. We would have been worse off if PF had won. The whole lusaka is almost taken over by PF property owners that became millionaires overnight through corruptly obtained wealth. This priest should be investigated. He may have been given some money for safe keeping. I live in lusaka but cannot remember when i last bought mealie meal. I grow my own maize on rented fields, unable to own land as I belonged to the opposition. Encourage your illiterate chawama catholic congregants to grow own food.
@Ndine those graphs got no dirrect mathematical implications in a common mans kitchen including yours. Unless you’re just here to argue for the sake of it.
Improvement only seen by whites while the opposite is being felt by the victims who are Zambians like yourself.
If he brought straight forward graphs of lets say…fuel in 2020-2021 was K16/l now fuel in 2023 is at K6/l or its at K28/l…people could have understood. He deliberately did that to confuse a common man. Unfortunately even the common person has some basic information.
Kikikikiki Edgar Lungu was in attendance during his service. Hence his talking like this in appreciation of the envelope given to priests as gifts. True Judas Iscariot this priest is.
I hear despite the too much noise of people being paid retirement benefits, I hear infact institutions such as UNZA thousands are still owed Retirement and Gratuities. On top UNZA people are missing out on the ka 20% as well.
There’s too much boasting instead of delivering. People are seriously suffering.
Jesus prayed for his crucifiers and said, “Father forgive them, for they don’t know what they are doing.” I want to borrow the same words and say, Father forgive the Catholic priest, for he doesn’t know what he is doing or saying. We know that today, ECL worshiped from his Parish , I am sure he was also excited and wanted to please the former head of state. However, It is unfortunate if the graphs did not mean anything to the priest, but to most people including myself, we found them very useful and I thank the President for that elaborate explanation which we never got from ECL when was still in office. HH even posed a question and asked, how did we get there in the first place? The answer is obvious, PF took us there and left us there. Under MMD, Mwanawasa managed the economy prudently and Zambia won debt cancellation through HIPC. Since the debt servicing was no longer an issue, the graphs which the priest couldn’t understand clearly showed that the economy grew to its highest until 2011 when another government (PF) took over and the economy started declining sharply until it went into red or negative, for the first time Zambia defaulted on Eurobond. Meanwhile reckless borrowing continued and everyday we were fast sinking into a bottomless pit of foreign debt. Had we not stopped PF in August, 2021, I am sorry because by now things could have been far much worse than what we are seeing. So I would urge the Catholic priest to visit CSO, I am sure they can give him a better explanation on the graphs. In future, maybe in Church we should also start demanding for 6 points and degrees. PF took us into this mess and HH is trying his best to take us out, we should therefore support and appreciate him.
Some Religions and their Clergy also with their inciting Messages!!! Their track Record follows them from the annals of History: all sorts of Inquisitions in the past, the Slave Trade, World Wars, Rwanda Genocide, their hands dripping with human blood, yaba!!!
@Simpo sitali Catholics are the only ones capable of speaking for the people. Hunger problems when you go to church aren’t different when you are home. These guys fault PF, MMD and UNIP out by offering the same checks and balances. We are not going to be this dull and heartless to disregard whatever they say just because it’s our darling HH in question.
He needs this if he’s to do better.
The priest wasn’t supposed to preach about this when ECL was in attendance….. whatever the sermon was the priest should have avoided that sermon today.
The academic qualifications for one to be a Catholic Priest are very high.
President HH had every right to use his graphs but using the base materials of infrastructure development,employment figures,cost of staple food like mealie meal,fuel,fertilizer over a period of before UPND and post UPND administration.This way the graphs will make sense.
Chifather will full of sins , pregnanting allover you are very idiot chi father iwe, you wanted him to use what? Don’t you use the verses when you are preaching to the mass? You are very stupid and idiot.what was the wrong to use the graphics.
PF criminals ligalized tribalism, nepotism, gassing, insults, thuggerism, police brutality, land grabbing and corruption you never vomited such nosense chikala iwe.The following people dead mapezi chibulo, vesper , kasongo, nsama, Lawrence, Mugala,matapa and menyani you never said anything chikamba iwe.mmd left mealie meal at K36 but when PF criminals came mealie meal went to 189 to 249 you never said anything hypocrisy father using wako ni wako preching is not good chifather.Anyone with his number please he can drop it I talk to him direct.
Ba priest playing politics in church all because ecl was there. If you are not educated please don’t mock those graphs but take time to ask those who know so that you learn one or two things. You will remain poor no matter how many presidents you change because refuse to learn. Small children will overtake you and do great things cz you choose to remain dull. Laugh at the graphs this generation will be laughed at soon cz they chose not to learn. You will die poor poorer poorest.