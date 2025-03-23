PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUPND VIDEO: The Proportional Voting System Will Take Away Your Authority To Vote For Your MPs, President- HON. MPUNDU March 23, 2025 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp OPEN YOUR EYES, DON’T FALL INTO THE UPND TRAP, WARNS MPUNDU ..The Proportional Voting System. Will Take Away Your Authority To Vote For Your MPs, President
Hon. Mpundu is right…. This is the worst actually!
It ll b worse if u Zambians go for this system. Guys please don’t accept this system – it’s devilish. Let them make Bweengwa a country and implement this system!
Why do always have to be tribal? So you can’t just put your point across without bringing regionalism?
When you have HH who is so drunk with power as no shame to even think we are dull like him.
Mpundu tell them and expose them
On proportional representation, I agree with hon. Binwell Mpundu it will dilute the meaning of democracy and people’s will in an election. Everyone who want to be in leadership should work for it not given on a silver plate. If women representation in political leadership has not reached a certain level, has it crossed those proposing this clause of proportion representation that may be the country is not ready for it? We should not forget that women are the largest number of voters so if they wanted women in leadership they would have easily voted for their fellow women during election instead so people should not be put in leadership positions they have not worked for their no law which stops women and the youth from aspiring and becoming political leaders.