Home Obituary VIDEO: The SDA youths before the fishing vessel moved to the deep... ObituaryVideos VIDEO: The SDA youths before the fishing vessel moved to the deep side of the lake January 3, 2022 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp This was just before the rig moved to a deeper part of the lake where the 6 youths failed to swim ashore. 😭😭 2 COMMENTS This video capturing moments just before the boys died must make difficult viewing to the families. Only God knows why this tragedy happened. I pray the families take comfort in the Lord. Reply Very painful indeed. My sincere heartfelt condolence to family, friends and relatives. May Their Souls Rest In Eternal Peace. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This video capturing moments just before the boys died must make difficult viewing to the families.
Only God knows why this tragedy happened.
I pray the families take comfort in the Lord.
Very painful indeed. My sincere heartfelt condolence to family, friends and relatives. May Their Souls Rest In Eternal Peace.