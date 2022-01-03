This was just before the rig moved to a deeper part of the lake where the 6 youths failed to swim ashore. 😭😭

2 COMMENTS

  1. This video capturing moments just before the boys died must make difficult viewing to the families.

    Only God knows why this tragedy happened.

    I pray the families take comfort in the Lord.

  2. Very painful indeed. My sincere heartfelt condolence to family, friends and relatives. May Their Souls Rest In Eternal Peace.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here