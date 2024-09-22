VIDEO: THERE IS NO ONE BETTER THAN HH CURRENTLY SAYS PF CHIPANGALI MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

THERE IS NO ONE BETTER THAN HH CURRENTLY SAYS PF CHIPANGALI MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT



By George Lemba



Elected Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament and current PF Eastern province Chairperson Andrew Lubusha has said that there is no better leader compared to President Hakainde Hichilema to navigate the country out of the challenges.



Lubusha who is PF Eastern province strongman has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his vision including uniting and developing Zambia.



Lubusha says the Head of State has shown that he wants to develop Zambia regardless of one’s political affiliation adding that even opposition has been receiving CDF when in the past this was not happening.





He says people of Chipangali and other parts of the country have been getting a fair share of the National cake as opposed to how the country’s resources were being used in the past.



And another PF member of parliament for Chama North Davison Mung’andu has said that when sober opposition members of parliament begin working with the President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND, it means that they have seen that in their mother political parties there is no future.



The PF and Independent members of parliament today accompanied President Hakainde Hichilema to Malaila traditional ceremony of the Kunda people in Mambwe District in Eastern province.



When contacted for a comment by George Lemba on whether the PF members of parliament were right to accompany President Hichilema and also speak, PF legitimate leader and leader of the opposition in parliament Robert Chabinga praised the MPs stating that this is how it should be in morden day society.



But Miles KONYAGI Sampa has condemned the parliamentarians while Edgar Lungu and his PF faction have threatened to sort out the law maker by even suspending them from the party.