THEY WANTED TO LYNCH ME AGAIN, CRIES NAKACINDA

….says the rule of law under UPND is being abrogated with impunity

Lusaka…. Friday, May 20, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Opposition PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Rapheal Nakacinda has today dodged the second attempt of lynching that was perpetrated by UPND ‘thugs.’

The incident which took place from Lusaka Magistrate Court premises comes a few days after Hon Nakacinda dodged another attempt in North Western Province.

And addressing the media after the unfortunate incident, the MCC described the incident as “highly unfortunate.”

He called that the rule of law under the New Dawn Administration is being abrogated with impunity.

“I think what we experienced this morning is highly unfortunate. We are now clearly, more or less in a banana republic, in view of what happened at the Subordinate Court. The so called rule of law is being abrogated with impunity in relation to the conduct of the UPND cadres,” he said.

“Today, Mr William Banda, I want to believe my young brother Liswaniso and others did organize UPND thugs, we can’t even classify them as cadres to come to the court purely for purposes of wanting to lynch those of us who were appearing before court.”

He wondered why UPND members conducted themselves in such a manner as they are the ones who reported him to the police.

Hon Nakacinda expected that the people who reported him would allow the judiciary to professionally handle the matter.