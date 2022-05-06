Home politics PeP VIDEO: This country is being run by lunatics who need to be... politicsPePPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: This country is being run by lunatics who need to be examined at Chainama- Sean Tembo May 6, 2022 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 4 COMMENTS This guy is going crazy. He wants attention by using vulgar Reply Go sleep loner, it is you party being run by a lunatic. Your people are resigning Reply Oh!! It’s this guy who gets paid risk allowance for his fallen Hero’s. Probably just making noise to justify the pay raise. Why he didn’t speak more pressing issues like when $33 million which was looted, no one knows. He is mute over it, no comment and not bothered. National issues affecting us on funds which been stolen and he can’t comes up with any thing sensible to say. Is this not lunacy in it self. When one is chewing from the same pot with suspected alleged Criminal Minds , it’s difficult to be objective because some of this criminally obtained cash gets traced to you. As alleged by members of the previous Party that he is being paid to produce misinformation and to cause confusion. Reply Sean has gone insane and truly needs medication. Hope it will not be too late by the time someone takes him to the hospital!! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
This guy is going crazy. He wants attention by using vulgar
Go sleep loner, it is you party being run by a lunatic. Your people are resigning
Oh!! It’s this guy who gets paid risk allowance for his fallen Hero’s. Probably just making noise to justify the pay raise.
Why he didn’t speak more pressing issues like when $33 million which was looted, no one knows. He is mute over it, no comment and not bothered. National issues affecting us on funds which been stolen and he can’t comes up with any thing sensible to say.
Is this not lunacy in it self. When one is chewing from the same pot with suspected alleged Criminal Minds , it’s difficult to be objective because some of this criminally obtained cash gets traced to you.
As alleged by members of the previous Party that he is being paid to produce misinformation and to cause confusion.
Sean has gone insane and truly needs medication. Hope it will not be too late by the time someone takes him to the hospital!!