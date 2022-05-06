4 COMMENTS

  3. Oh!! It’s this guy who gets paid risk allowance for his fallen Hero’s. Probably just making noise to justify the pay raise.

    Why he didn’t speak more pressing issues like when $33 million which was looted, no one knows. He is mute over it, no comment and not bothered. National issues affecting us on funds which been stolen and he can’t comes up with any thing sensible to say.

    Is this not lunacy in it self. When one is chewing from the same pot with suspected alleged Criminal Minds , it’s difficult to be objective because some of this criminally obtained cash gets traced to you.

    As alleged by members of the previous Party that he is being paid to produce misinformation and to cause confusion.

  4. Sean has gone insane and truly needs medication. Hope it will not be too late by the time someone takes him to the hospital!!

