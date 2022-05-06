3 COMMENTS

  1. This is unforgivable, such kind of thieving is sickening and appalling to say the least, that’s why corruption is punishable by death in other countries, it’s a destructive vice that should be flushed out without fail, i mean that’s 33million US dollars of Zambian People’s money and it all went into greedy and evil people’s pockets with little or no regard for the common Zambian, these people must pay for their atrocities because that’s what these are atrocities, that’s i have no slight sympathy for any of these clique of thieves jail them all!

  2. Things like this only happens in movies.
    PF was a real intertainig movies with actors displaying their professional talents wonderful. Thanks to the movie director, ECL.

  3. How can a country progress with this type of
    Looting?This is just one of the many areas
    Where this has happened.This is infrastructure
    Development.

