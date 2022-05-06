Home politics PF VIDEO: This is FTJ University in Luapula province were $33million was spent... politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: This is FTJ University in Luapula province were $33million was spent by Edgar Lungu and his PF Government May 6, 2022 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 3 COMMENTS This is unforgivable, such kind of thieving is sickening and appalling to say the least, that’s why corruption is punishable by death in other countries, it’s a destructive vice that should be flushed out without fail, i mean that’s 33million US dollars of Zambian People’s money and it all went into greedy and evil people’s pockets with little or no regard for the common Zambian, these people must pay for their atrocities because that’s what these are atrocities, that’s i have no slight sympathy for any of these clique of thieves jail them all! Reply Things like this only happens in movies. PF was a real intertainig movies with actors displaying their professional talents wonderful. Thanks to the movie director, ECL. Reply How can a country progress with this type of Looting?This is just one of the many areas Where this has happened.This is infrastructure Development. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
