THIS IS THE VEHICLE POLICE WANTED. THE RUNEX WAS GIVEN AS PART PAYMENT FOR THE MONEY STOLEN FROM AN NGO OF THE FORMER FIRST LADY- Chilufya Tayali 29m ·

2 COMMENTS

  1. I think Hakainde wanted the police to smoke out ECL the same way he got smoked out like a mouse from his hiding hole at community house.

    Attempt failed miserably.

    I think even the police refused to follow this bizarre instruction. Zambia has moved on.

