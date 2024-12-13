PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND VIDEO: TONSE ALLIANCE REJECTS CON COURT’S RULING ON EDGAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY TO CONTEST FUTURE ELECTIONS December 13, 2024 8 158 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
SUIT YOURSELVES MAYBE THERE IS ANOTHER COUNTRY WHICH CAN ACCEPT HIM LIKE ESWATINI
Please allow this bunch of greedy people to go to hell. We want people that’ll contribute positively to our country. It’s truly a gang of criminals who’s stock in trade are their pockets and bellies.
I don’t know this trust in Lungu by opposition.
Is Lungu that great??
This infatuation is a sign that tonse mean chagwa character
What a waste of time!! Who does Toonse alliance think they are to just hold a so called press conference to inform that they reject the ruling of the court?? When the constitution of Zambia as elaborated by the court makes a ruling that ECL shall not stand as a presidential candidate in the 2026 elections, the court didnot rule that Toonse alliance should not have ECL as their presidential candidate for the 2026 elections. However Toonse alliance should know that ECL shall not be in the ballot as a presidential candidate in the 2026 Zambian elections. If Toonse alliance thinks ECL is so special to them, let them maintain him as their candidate but ECZ and the court shall not allow him to be on the ballot!!!
Tonse is fast turning into a congregation of jokers
You reject Con Court ruling and yet you are aspiring to rule Zambia, the country which has the same Constitution you are rejecting. Are you are you not a BID already? BID is an acronym for brought in dead.
Why are UPND lawyers like Professors Baron Ndulo and Hamalengwa silent ?
It’s irresponsible to leave misconstrued commentary to the above uninitiated UPND bottom of the barrel beings!!!(samlindo, Concerned Citizen,Mr.Crab, Collins Teembo,Ngoma Yamaano EMC, and Citizen).
Should we always depend on Shish for guidance?
He is not even a lawyer but is the only hope of true Zambian national conscience !!!!!