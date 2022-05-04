Home politics PF VIDEO: “Treat us like the former Cabinet Ministers.” – Stephen Kampyongo politicsPFUPNDVideos VIDEO: “Treat us like the former Cabinet Ministers.” – Stephen Kampyongo May 4, 2022 4 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 4 COMMENTS Well i don’t think you deserve to be treated with that sort of respect you should have thought of that while you were given chance to serve the people of Zambia a chance of which of you spat back in our faces with mediocre service and brought untold suffering to Zambian’s, you were such an arrogant chap yourself and thought you’d be in power for eternity, don’t try to insult our intelligence today by playing victim when we all know you brought this lack of respect on yourselves, sorry no sympathy from me Bwana Stephen! Reply No way. You treated your fellow citizens like strayed animals. You are simply going through the system you created. Reply Kampyongo: should be treated like a human being. If you had any humility, this would be your request. But instead, and as has been pointed out above, you think you are above most human beings and must be treated like some demi God. Who did you treat decently when you were in power? Arresting, injuring and even killing people to advance your self interest. You’re lucky you are dealing with civilized people not out for retribution. Reply Kampyongo should be the last to ask to be treated like a human being, especially that he doesn’t show any remorse. He feels entitled to have been a plunder: Amano ya mu Katondo Street. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Well i don’t think you deserve to be treated with that sort of respect you should have thought of that while you were given chance to serve the people of Zambia a chance of which of you spat back in our faces with mediocre service and brought untold suffering to Zambian’s, you were such an arrogant chap yourself and thought you’d be in power for eternity, don’t try to insult our intelligence today by playing victim when we all know you brought this lack of respect on yourselves, sorry no sympathy from me Bwana Stephen!
No way. You treated your fellow citizens like strayed animals. You are simply going through the system you created.
Kampyongo: should be treated like a human being. If you had any humility, this would be your request. But instead, and as has been pointed out above, you think you are above most human beings and must be treated like some demi God.
Who did you treat decently when you were in power? Arresting, injuring and even killing people to advance your self interest. You’re lucky you are dealing with civilized people not out for retribution.
Kampyongo should be the last to ask to be treated like a human being, especially that he doesn’t show any remorse. He feels entitled to have been a plunder: Amano ya mu Katondo Street.