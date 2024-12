UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson, Trevor Mwiinde denies unleashing violence in Kawambwa.





Another PF MP, Eng. Chanda Katotobwe is the latest victim of the violence in Iyanga Ward allegedly played by Mwiinde who has since denied the claim.





Meanwhile Police have picked and detained Mambilima MP, Jean Chisenga and NCP lawyer Celestine Mukandila over allegations of theft and robbery.