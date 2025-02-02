VIDEO: Two men fOrced to k!ss after being caught stealing from a shop 

A deeply disturbing incident in South Africa has sparked outrage after a video emerged showing two Zulu men being pun!shed by being f0rced to k!ss after allegedly stealing from a shop. The humiliating act, caught on camera, has raised serious questions about justice, dignity, and humanity.

In the video, the two men are seen sitting on the floor, with one of them, appearing bald, having his hands tied at his back, while the other remained untied. A man behind the camera is heard ordering them to kiss. The untied man, visibly terrified, initially resists but eventually complies under duress.

The ordeal does not end there. After a brief kiss, the man filming, seemingly dissatisfied, threatens them with further violence and insists that their initial attempt is insufficient. The men are then coerced into kissing again, this time instructed to mimic a romantic exchange.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), has drawn widespread condemnation. Many viewers have criticized the person behind the camera for imposing such a degrading punishment, while others questioned the motive and intent behind the act.

WATCH | They were caught stealing in a shop and were ordered to kiss each other as punishment. pic.twitter.com/uXBhHJvVEE — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) January 31, 2025

The incident has ignited heated discussions about the misuse of power and the treatment of alleged offenders, with calls for authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the video.

Watch the video below……………………………………