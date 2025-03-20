VIDEO: UPND A ONE TERM FAILED PROJECT – KBF

ITS A ONE TERM FAILED PROJECT – KBF



Zambia Must Prosper party president Kelvin Bwalya Fube has described the UPND Administration as a one term failed project that must go in 2026.



Fube better known as KBF says the opposition is organized and agreed to first remove the UPND in 2026 and set Zambia on prosperous path.





He says there is nothing other than lies that the UPND will do from now going into 2026. He has called on Zambians not to take the UPND serious.



But the UPND says it will easily win 2026 without difficulties adding that there is no credible opposition. The UPND also says it has delivered 70% of its campaign promises citing free education, employment in civil service where it says has employed over 40,000 Teachers never done by any Administration.





However, Fube who claims to have helped the UPND form government says it is now over for the UPND. He says soon the opposition will announce what they have been discussing behind closing doors.





The main Challenger to UPND Tonse Alliance where Fube is part to is yet to name the presidential candidate after its candidate sixth republican President Edgar Lungu was barred by the Constitutional Court from contesting any future elections..





Zambia heads to the elections in 2026 to elect a president, members of Parliament, Mayors/ Council Chairpersons and Councilors in an election expected to be highly contested.



Zambian Eye, 19th March 2025