VIDEO: UPND Alliance Partner Concedes, We Are Paying Too Much Attention To ECL

UPND – ALLIANCE PARTNER CONCEDES, we are paying too much attention to ECL

UPND Alliance Partner president Kaluba Simuyemba has conceded that the alliance is giving Former President Edgar Lungu unnecessary attention.

Simuyemba believes former president Lungu does not deserve this attention and it is unnecessary.

When asked about former president Lungu’s potential to win the 2026 elections, Simuyemba says it is up to the Zambian people to decide.