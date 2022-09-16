VIDEO: UPND Condemns Police For Arresting Dr. Brian Sampa

UPND sides with Sampa, advises police to arrest homosexuality

UPND National Youth Chairman, Gilbert Liswaniso has condemned the arrest of medical Doctor Brian Sampa as he led an anti-gay march in Lusaka this morning.

In the last few days, the country has experienced an explosion of sodomy cases where men and young boys alike have been sexually assaulted by fellow males.

This morning, Dr Sampa started a march against gayism at the Civic Center in Lusaka heading to State House but was stopped in his tracks by police who diverted him to Kabwata Police Station together with five journalists who were covering the event.

Reacting to the arrest of of the group which has since been released, Liswaniso said the UPND sided with Dr. Sampa because the medic was speaking the mind of the party.

“Dr. Sampa was speaking the mind of Zambians, and the UPND, why arrest him? This is not a Government of brutality that we used to have long ago. President Hakainde Hichilema has always advised law enforcement officers to engage the public at all times and not brilutalise them. Dr. Sampa notified the police of his intention to protest against homosexuality, why didnt they respond to him? They should have engaged him if they had reasons for not going ahead with the protest which the party feel was a good cause,” Liswaniso said.

He said Dr. Sampa was speaking for Zambians and the UPND.

“As a party we do not support and tolerate homosexuality. The President has spoken about this vice at different fora. He is has made it clear that this vice can never be tolerated in Zambia. What is the police trying to do? You know very well that the UPND and President Hichilema does not support the harassment of journalists. Why did you arrest the journalists. Allow journalists to operate freely,” he said.

Liswaniso had a message for the police: “To you the police, engage the people. If someone has notified you, engage them. As a party, we’re on the side of Dr. Sampa because he’s speaking the same language as us. The Republican President and the Party does not support homosexuality. Arrest the issues Dr. Sampa wants to protest about. Why arrest Dr. Sampa? This issue of arresting people anyhow must come to an end.”

Kalemba