UPND Sec. General Batuke Imenda formally reported to Woodlands Police Station for Hate Speech against Lusaka Catholic Archdiocese Bishop Alick Banda whom he referred to as ‘Lucifer of Zambia’ contrary to Section 70(1) Penal code of Chapter 87 the Laws of Zambia by Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF leadership.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here