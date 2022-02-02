Former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili angry with UPND government for removing her Ministry and she has strongly stated that she’s supporting PF and Clement Tembo because PF and Clement Tembo are the only one with the capacity to transform Kabwata and Zambia.



She believes the Patriotic Front Candidate in the Kabwata poll Clement Tembo is the only one with the capacity to propel the Christian agenda hence the need for the people of Kabwata to give a them a vote.