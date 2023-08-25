VIDEO: We are determined to destroy PF- Cornelius Mweetwa

8

8 COMMENTS

  1. From experience, political parties that have attempted to destroy opposition political parties have themselves gotten destroyed!

  2. The video clip is deliberately short making it difficult to establish the context of Mr. Mweetwa’s words.

    The author is also anonymous for obvious reasons. No indication of the venue and occasion.

    Looks like someone is being mischievous.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here