PoliticsPFSOCIALIST PARTYTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND VIDEO: We are determined to unseat the failed UPND Project- KBF March 19, 2025 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp
To unseat the UPND for who, if not for themselves. It’s not about the people but about themselves only, period!
My friends. It is important to rethink politics. Can you not see beyond the horizon a tsunami of the youth approaching.
Past errors and poor leadership is costly and will give birth to discontentment and lack of trust. As elders the mess created over and over has now ripened to bear it’s fruit .
There is serious need to start rethinking the need of inclusion of the youth in politics or else this massive youthful movement will unseat the unprepared older politicians.
This time of inclusion is long over due and undoubtedly has become a very costly price to pay.
Bearing in mind that the population in majority is youthful. They are a force that can no longer be ignored and used to reach an personal goal. Those days are over. We now have an informed and vibrant youth who want to determine what their future will look like
So, older politicians should see beyond themselves and begin to develop young well groomed patriotic youths to take over. This game of politics is about to take a very big turn. Remember independent youthful candidates can take over the Parliamentary seats just like that. Democratically the can swing the vote in their favor.
So, my friends open your eyes wide and strategize wisely for the hour of change is before us. The Die is cast.