VIDEO: We are forming government next year, don’t worry,” Munir Zulu tells sympathisers

WATCH: “We are forming government next year, don’t worry,” Munir Zulu tells sympathisers as he is led to prison after receiving a one year jail term from the Lusaka Magistrates Court this morning!

By-election looms in Lumezi as court jails Munir Zulu



A BY-ELECTION is looming in Lumezi Constituency of Eastern Province following the jailing of independent lawmaker, Munir Zulu this morning.





The Lusaka Magistrates Court handed the outspoken juvenile parliamentarian 12 months of jail time after finding him guilty on three counts of libel.



Zulu’s journey to jail began in March of 2023 when he summoned the country’s media in the premises of parliament and made lofty accusations against two government ministers namely Charles Milupi and Situmbeko Musokotwane, claiming the duo had received bribes to the tune of $250,000 each via bank transfer from an unknown company.





He even dragged Road Development Agency board chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala into the mess claiming that the man had oiled Milupi’s palms with $150,000 just before his appointment.



When challenged about his allegations, Zulu swore by new kwacha notes that he had evidence and those who felt defamed could go to court where he would provide evidence of his accusations.





The three individuals accused of corruption reported the matter to the police and Zulu was eventually arrested and charged with libel.



At trial, Zulu argued that he could not be held liable for defamation because he only uttered the accusations but had not published them.





He also argued that he could not be prosecuted for the subject offence because he made the utterances within the premises of parliament and was protected by the immunity since he was a lawmaker.



Delivering judgement on the matter today, Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili found Zulu guilty of the offence and put him out of public circulation for 12 months.





The magistrate pointed out that had displayed arrogance, lack of remorse and failure to produce even a pinch of proof for the corruption claims he confidently dished out to the public.



Magistrate Chibwili said he had watched and listened to all the witnesses and noted that those brought by the defence were clearly biased.





He described Zulu’s conduct as reckless and dangerous in a country where people look to leaders for guidance not drama.



“There’s been a proliferation of falsehoods on social media,” said Magistrate Chibwili.



“Young people are desperate for role models. Leaders should behave responsibly. You have not shown any remorse. You have displayed a defiant tone and I, therefore sentence you to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour,” said Magistrate Chibwili.





Through his lawyer, Zulu mitigated and asked the court to consider that the he was a first-time offender, a father, a husband and a representative of one of Zambia’s biggest constituencies.



He pleaded for a fine or suspended sentence, pointing to Section 48 of the Penal Code, which allows for alternative sentencing in such cases.





As Zulu was led bundled on a dilapidated state landcruiser to kick-start his jail time, his grief-stricken stricken wife was aided to waiting Fortuner by a host of relatives.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 7, 2025