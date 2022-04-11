PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WE DEMAND THAT THE DPP MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS

On behalf of UPND North Western Province Youths and on my own behalf as UPND youth chairperson we call on the DPP to resign on moral grounds in order to give the New Dawn administration an opportunity to fight against corruption if she doesn’t want to support UPND agenda on the fight against corruption.

We have observed that the previous regime left senior and strategic positions in the hands of individuals who were part of plundering public resources and not ready to fight against corruption and would want to do almost anything to protect some individuals with questionable characters as they were benefiting from the same pond.

From such a background, it is my humble appeal to the New Dawn Government to find a systematic way of getting lead of some politically inclined individuals out of office if we are to achieve the objectives of the fight against corruption.

As Youth Chairperson, I wouldn’t want to protest against anyone but the behaviour or conduct of the DPP towards PF criminals like milingo Lungu is not only disappointing but pushing the country backwards for selfish purposes.

State institutions Should not just be heard but seen to be supporting the call by His Exellence president HH on the call against any corrupt activity which is a cancer to the country’s development.

As UPND youths will not shy away from wanting to see what was stolen from Zambians by PF criminals and will not allow to see any stone unturned.

Therefore, the UPND New Dawn Government Should act on time and make sure that those who are against UPND policy on the fight against corruption Should not be entertained but be given an exit door for the sake of the people of Zambia

UPND NORTHWESTERN YOUTH CHAIRPERSON

BRUCE KANEMA