Chilufya Tayali

WE DO NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT EVIDENCE TO CONVICT HON. KAKUBO, LET US SPARE HIM, WE MIGHT BE JUDGING HIM UNJUSTLY

Since I am on the offense against the New Disaster Govt, those cheering want me to also convict Hon. Stanley Kakubo that he was corrupted by the Chinese, but I don’t operate like that.

Where is your evidence that this man carried more than what he is saying?

True, no one publicly admits, to have been corrupted, but it is wrong to convict a man on mere speculations even if you don’t like UPND.

I know the UPND are also doing the same to the PF, vilifying and convicting in the Court of opinion without proper evidence, but that does not mean we should also do the same.

I want to be JUST, FAIR AND SEEKING NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH. I don’t know the truth here, neither do I see evidence of corruption or any wrongdoing, so I acquit this man, in spite of the so many people throwing stones at him.

For the record, I don’t even know him, I don’t think I have even spoken to him before, but JUSTICE MUST PREVAIL.