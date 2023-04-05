Home Politics PF VIDEO: WE HAVE BEEN VINDICATED… Hon Mumbi Phiri was arrested on a... PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: WE HAVE BEEN VINDICATED… Hon Mumbi Phiri was arrested on a political mission – Lubinda April 5, 2023 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp 2 COMMENTS HH was locked up for 127 days. Why did it not pain you? Mumbi incriminated herself by the video that was circulating on the net. Reply Someone was killed and you call it being vindictive. Former Justice Minister, dalo one Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
