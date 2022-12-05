VIDEO: We have just reason to suspect that Tutwa Ngulube was poisoned- Dr. Canisius Banda

“We have just reason to suspect that Tutwa was poisoned, ” PF



As they demand for an autopsy to be done on the Late Member of the Central Committee.



Member of the Central Committee, Chairperson for Health Dr. Canisius Banda in the company of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube’s relatives have dropped a demand letter at the Lusaka Specialist Hospital along Airport Road , for an Autopsy to be done on the body of the late former Kabwe Central Lawmaker who died on Saturday, December 3 at the said hospital.



” As a Political party we are treating Tutwa’s death as a suspicious death . We want an Autopsy to be done . A professional job to be done . We have just reason to suspect that Tutwa was poisoned,” said Dr. Banda .



Hon. Tutwa Ngulube has died at the age of 42 . He is survived by a wife and children .

May his soul rest in peace