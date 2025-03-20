VIDEO: WE K!LLED OUR OWN BROTHER JACKSON KUNGO FOR THE SAKE OF UPND TO FORM GOVERNMENT- UPND CADRE

NO POLITICAL VICTORY SHOULD COME AT THE COST OF HUMAN LIIFE!!!!!

By Mandy

I came across this video where a ….. member made very disturbing statement, claiming that “we killed Kungo for UPND to win.”

Such reckless statements must be condemned in the strongest terms. The tragic death of Jackson Kungo was an unfortunate act of political violence that should never be glorified or justified. No political victory should ever come at the cost of human life.

Beyond politics, let’s remember that Kungo was a son, a father, a friend someone’s loved one. His family is still grieving, and such words only deepen their pain. We must be mindful of what we say and how we say it. Words have power they can unite or divide, heal or incite. Let’s choose our words wisely and promote a culture of peace, justice, and respect for human life.

MrJackson Kungo, was the North-Western Province Chairperson for the Patriotic Front (PF), was killed on August 12, 2021, the day of Zambia’s general elections. He was brutally beaten to death by (check the video attached) at a polling station in Solwezi.