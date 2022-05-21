PF acting president Given Lubinda says:
“Members of the press, we are reliably informed by some of our members within the system….
And let President Hakainde not make a mistake; we still have members in the system. They are still there! We still have members in the system and they are loyal to us. And when they see things happening, they inform us.”
PF acting president Given Lubinda says:
Imwe ba PF you need to know that HH is the president and the sooner you realize that the better. You should accord him the necessary respect as head of state because he’s not just a UPND president but our Republican President who deserves to be respected at all times. Watch your language towards him(You should stop complaining when you land yourselves into trouble because of your mouth) – Binwell Mpundu
How many people are you causing to lose jobs? All that are being laid off as pf loyalists should head to Given s house to be looked after.