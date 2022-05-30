

NO GAY RIGHTS IN ZAMBIA- HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says government is NOT propagating gay rights in the country as is being portrayed by some sections of society.

President HICHILEMA says he has from the days of opposition been against gayism and the stance has never changed.

He says government is not propagating for gay rights and has been truthful on the matter.

President HICHILEMA has since urged ZAMBIANS to refrain from giving attention to things that do not matter but focus on unity.

President HICHILEMA was speaking during the Church Service of Attorney General, MULILO KABESHA’s Wife RACHAEL at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in LUSAKA.

And President HICHILEMA has called for unity in families as it speaks into Zambia being a Christian nation.

The President said the life of Reverend KABESHA should inspire everyone to live a life of truthfulness that impacts many lives.

And the widower Mr. KABESHA in his tribute to his wife of over 30 years described her as his inspiration and thanked God for giving him the opportunity to have shared his life with her.

Mr. KABESHA, who is also Bishop at Church of God, thanked President HICHILEMA, Government and all that have rendered support to the family during the bereavement of his wife.

And, the Children to the deceased who could not hold back their tears as they eulogized their mother, described her as a beacon of peace.

(ZNBC)