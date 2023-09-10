“Whatever you do to me, you cannot separate me from the love of God, I was born by the grace of God, I became President of this country by the grace of God, I served this country to by best of ability by the grace of God, I left office (State House) by the grace of God and I am still alive today by the grace of God”.
Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu,
Sixth Republican President of Zambia.

6 COMMENTS

  1. I am sure you became very wealthy by the grace of God. Just like your friend privatised our precious assets by the grace of God.

    Pure nonsense. Both of them.

  5. But why do you have to bring the name of God in your issues? So you and your family members stole by the grace of God? You ordered the brutalization and killing of innocent people by the grace of God?
    You have the blood of innocent people on your criminal hands, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Just bear in mind that you will certainly pay for your atrocities. It’s just a matter of time.

  6. Indeed a foolish man says there is no God…
    And sends batallions to Seal off churches,
    Stops Church Services , and arrests Reverends.
    But no mortal man can fight God,
    Or be in competition with God, for he will invite the wrath of God, and like King Saul , the crown will be taken from him.
    Beloved ECL continue glorifying God through the trials and tribulations you are going through…God is with you.

